World

Images of the week

March 27, 2016 | 07:00 pm GMT+7

VnExpress International picks the images of the week.

Park Sang-Hak, a North Korean defector living in the South and leader of an anti-North Korea civic group, holds a balloon containing leaflets denouncing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea, March 26, 2016, on the sixth anniversary of the sinking of the naval ship Cheonan. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji 
People look at a building covered in hundreds of posters of Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shanghai, China, March 26, 2016. Residents nearby said the building was slated to be demolished. The whereabouts of the occupant was unclear. REUTERS/Aly Song 
People hold placards with anti-nuclear energy slogans during No Nukes Day, a protest calling for a nuclear-free future in Yoyogi park in Tokyo, Japan, March 26, 2016. The writing above the picture of Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reads, "Right Wing Sell-Out Nation" and "America's Dog". REUTERS/Thomas Peter 
A Belgian soldier stands guard in front of a shop selling Tintin comic books in central Brusselss, Belgium, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle dance tango during a state dinner hosted by Argentina's President Mauricio Macri at the Centro Cultural Kirchner as part of President Obama's two-day visit to Argentina, in Buenos Aires March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
