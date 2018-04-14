VnExpress International
Huge blasts heard in Syria's capital

By AFP   April 14, 2018 | 09:14 am GMT+7
Buses carrying Jaish al-Islam fighters and their families from their former rebel bastion of Douma, arrive at the Abu al-Zindeen checkpoint controlled by Turkish-backed rebel fighters near the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, on April 13, 2018. Photo by AFP/Nazeer Al-Khatib

'Syrian air defense blocks American, British, French aggression on Syria,' Syrian state television said.

Several huge explosions were heard in Syria's capital early Saturday, AFP's correspondent there said, as U.S. President Donald Trump announced strikes on the country were under way.

AFP's correspondent in Damascus said several consecutive blasts were heard at 4:00 a.m. local time (0100 GMT), followed by the sound of airplanes overhead. Smoke could be seen emerging from the northern and eastern edges of the capital.

Syrian state television simultaneously reported a U.S. attack on Syria, in coordination with France and Britain.

"Syrian air defense blocks American, British, French aggression on Syria," state television said.

Trump said the strikes would aim to deter chemical weapons use by the Syrian government, a week after a suspected chemical attack outside Damascus left more than 40 people dead.

Tags: Syria Syrian civil war Donald Trump and Syria
 
