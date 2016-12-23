VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Hijacked Libyan plane lands in Malta with 118 on board

By Reuters/Chris Scicluna   December 23, 2016 | 07:03 pm GMT+7
Hijacked Libyan plane lands in Malta with 118 on board
Maltese troops survey a hijacked Libyan Afriqiyah Airways Airbus A320 on the runway at Malta Airport, December 23, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Darrin Zamit-Lupi

The hijacker said he was 'pro-Gaddafi' and claimed to have a hand grenade.

An airliner on an internal flight in Libya was hijacked by a man claiming to have a hand grenade on Friday and diverted to Malta, where it landed with 118 people on board.

The hijacker told crew he was "pro-Gaddafi" and that he was willing to let all 111 passengers leave the Airbus A320, but not its seven crew, if his demands were met, the Times of Malta said.

It was unclear what the demands were. Some media reports said there was more than one hijacker. Former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi was killed in an uprising in 2011, and the country has been racked by factional violence since.

Troops took up positions a few hundred metres (yards) from the plane as it stood on the tarmac and no one was seen boarding or leaving it. The aircraft's engines were still running 45 minutes after it landed late in the morning, the Times of Malta said.

Some other flights at Malta International Airport were cancelled or diverted, it said.

A senior Libyan security official told Reuters that when the plane was still in flight on Friday morning the pilot told the control tower at Tripoli's Mitiga airport it had been hijacked.

"The pilot reported to the control tower in Tripoli that they were being hijacked, then they lost communication with him," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"The pilot tried very hard to have them land at the correct destination but they refused."

Large numbers of security officials could be seen at Mitiga airport after news of the hijacking.

The aircraft had been flying from Sebha in southwest Libya to Tripoli for state-owned Afriqiyah Airways, a route that would usually take a little over two hours.

The tiny Mediterranean island of Malta, a European Union member, is about 500 km (300 miles) north of Tripoli.

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat tweeted: "Informed of potential hijack situation of a #Libya internal flight diverted to #Malta. Security and emergency operations standing by -JM".

The last major hijacking in Malta was in 1985, when Palestinians took over an Egyptair plane. Egyptian commandos stormed the aircraft and dozens of people were killed.

Related news:

Plane with 47 people on board crashes in north Pakistan; survivors unlikely

Colombian police release heartbreaking footage of plane crash survivor

Tags: hijack plane Malta
 
Read more
China's aircraft carrier to drill in Western Pacific

China's aircraft carrier to drill in Western Pacific

Trump releases Putin letter urging better US-Russia ties

Trump releases Putin letter urging better US-Russia ties

Passengers freed from plane hijacked by Gaddafi loyalists

Passengers freed from plane hijacked by Gaddafi loyalists

Trump tweets about nuclear weapons, raising questions and fears

Trump tweets about nuclear weapons, raising questions and fears

Italy confirms Berlin truck attack suspect shot dead in Milan

Italy confirms Berlin truck attack suspect shot dead in Milan

Trillions of insects migrate overhead each year: study

Trillions of insects migrate overhead each year: study

Ebola vaccine may be 'up to 100 pct effective': WHO

Ebola vaccine may be 'up to 100 pct effective': WHO

Japan fire engulfs 140 houses, other buildings but no deaths reported

Japan fire engulfs 140 houses, other buildings but no deaths reported

 
go to top