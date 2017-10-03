VnExpress International
Gravitational wave scientists win 2017 Nobel Physics Prize

By Reuters   October 3, 2017 | 05:32 pm GMT+7
Gravitational wave scientists win 2017 Nobel Physics Prize
The names of Rainer Weiss, Barry C. Parish and Kip S. Thorne are displayed on the screen during the announcement of the winners of the Nobel Prize in Physics 2017, in Stockholm, Sweden, October 3, 2017. Photo courtesy of TT News Agency/Jessica Gow via Reuters

'This is something completely new and different, opening up unseen worlds.'

Scientists Rainer Weiss, Barry Barish and Kip Thorne won the 2017 Nobel Prize for Physics for decisive contributions in the observation of gravitational waves, the award-giving body said on Tuesday.

"This is something completely new and different, opening up unseen worlds," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement on awarding the 9 million Swedish crown ($1.1 million) prize.

"A wealth of discoveries awaits those who succeed in capturing the waves and interpreting their message."

Physics is the second of this year's crop of Nobel Prizes and comes after Americans Jeffrey Hall, Michael Rosbash and Michael Young were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine on Monday.

($1 = 8.1666 Swedish crowns)

