World

France's Le Pen says the EU 'will die'

By Reuters   March 27, 2017 | 11:06 am GMT+7

Far-right presidential candidate and leader of the National Front tells supporters that 'globalists are watching us today in fear.'

The European Union will disappear, French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen told a rally on Sunday, promising to shield France from globalization as she sought to fire up her supporters in the final four weeks before voting gets underway.

Buoyed by the unexpected election of Donald Trump in the United States and by Britain's vote to leave the EU, the leader of the eurosceptic and anti-immigrant National Front (FN) party, told the rally in Lille that the French election would be the next step in what she called a global rebellion of the people.

"The European Union will die because the people do not want it anymore ... arrogant and hegemonic empires are destined to perish," Le Pen said to loud cheers and applause.

"The time has come to defeat globalists," she said, accusing her main rivals, centrist Emmanuel Macron and conservative Francois Fillon, of "treason" for their pro-EU, pro-market policies. She said "globalists are watching us today in fear."

Opinion polls forecast that Le Pen will do well in the April 23 first round of the presidential election only to lose the May 7 run-off to Macron.

But the high number of undecided voters means the outcome remains unpredictable and motivating people to go to the polling stations will be key for the top candidates.

