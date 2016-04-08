VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Fidel Castro, 89, makes rare public appearance

By Reuters   April 8, 2016 | 08:09 am GMT+7
Fidel Castro, 89, makes rare public appearance
Tourists take pictures inside a state run market where a picture of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro is seen on the wall which reads

Former Cuban President Fidel Castro made a rare appearance outside of his home on Thursday, visiting a school in Havana to mark the birthday of his sister-in-law, a revolutionary heroine who fought alongside him nearly 60 years ago.

State television broadcast images of Castro sitting at a desk and conversing with students and teachers at the school, named after Vilma Espin, who died in 2007 aged 77.

"I'm sure that on a day like today, Vilma would be happy," said the leader of Cuba's 1959 revolution.

"Everybody who dies fighting for the revolution leaves their energy on the way, they leave their effort and struggle," Castro said.

Castro, whose 90th birthday is in August, handed over the presidency of Cuba in 2008 to his younger brother Raul Castro after a serious illness. He often meets foreign dignitaries at his home and writes occasional newspaper columns, but is rarely seen in public.

Raul Castro is the widower of Espin, who left a comfortable life to join the brothers fighting in the Cuban mountains against a pro-U.S. regime. She became one of the most powerful women in Cuba's political leadership.

Tags: phidel castro cuba
 
Read more
Cameron, Argentina's Macri caught in Panama Papers swirl

Cameron, Argentina's Macri caught in Panama Papers swirl

Indonesia to resume executions as it steps up

Indonesia to resume executions as it steps up "war on drugs"

British PM Cameron admits he held stake in father's offshore trust

British PM Cameron admits he held stake in father's offshore trust

Bill Clinton confronts protesters who say his crime reforms hurt blacks

Bill Clinton confronts protesters who say his crime reforms hurt blacks

Toppled Thai party meets for Thaksin Skype address

Toppled Thai party meets for Thaksin Skype address

Indonesia launches crackdown on child exploitation

Indonesia launches crackdown on child exploitation

Venezuela decrees Fridays a holiday to ease energy crisis

Venezuela decrees Fridays a holiday to ease energy crisis

China asks for terror suspects list ahead of G20 summit

China asks for terror suspects list ahead of G20 summit

 
go to top