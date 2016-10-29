FBI to review more emails related to Clinton's private email use

U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton holds an unscheduled news conference to talk about FBI inquiries into her emails after a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S. October 28, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Brian Snyder

The head of the FBI said on Friday the agency would investigate additional emails that have surfaced related to Hillary Clinton's use of a personal email server to determine whether they contain classified information, adding that it is unclear how significant the new materials may be.

In a letter to key Republican committee chairmen in the House of Representatives and Senate, FBI Director James Comey said that he "cannot predict how long it will take us to complete this additional work."

The U.S. State Department said on Friday it will cooperate with the FBI investigation.

"We certainly stand ready to cooperate if we are asked to do so, but we just don't have any additional details or information at this point," State Department spokesman Mark Toner told reporters.

Call to suspend classified briefings for Clinton

In the wake of FBI Director James Comey's letter, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan renewed his call for U.S. intelligence officials to stop giving Hillary Clinton classified briefing typically given to presidential candidates.

"This decision, long overdue, is the result of her reckless use of a private email server, and her refusal to be forthcoming with federal investigators. I renew my call for the Director of National Intelligence to suspend all classified briefings for Secretary Clinton until this matter is fully resolved," Ryan said in a statement referring to the former secretary of state.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump welcomed news on Friday that the FBI would investigate the additional emails.

"I have great respect for the fact that the FBI and the Department of Justice are now willing to have the courage to right the horrible mistake that they made,” Trump told a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire.

John Podesta, chairman of U.S. Democrat Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, listens as she talks to the media inside of her campaign plane after the third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate in North Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 19, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Carlos Barria

Clinton campaign says 'confident'

The chairman of Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign said in the same day that the campaign was "confident" the FBI would again recommend against pressing charges against the former secretary of state relating to her use of a private email server once it wraps up the latest leg of its investigation.

"The (FBI) Director owes it to the American people to immediately provide the full details of what he is now examining," campaign chairman John Podesta said in a statement after the FBI said it was examining new emails for whether they contained classified information.

"We are confident this will not produce any conclusions different from the one the FBI reached in July," he said.

