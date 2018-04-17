VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Facebook confirms it collects data beyond users

By AFP   April 17, 2018 | 09:16 am GMT+7
Facebook confirms it collects data beyond users
CEO Mark Zuckerberg has acknowledged that Facebook collects data beyond what users share on their profiles. Photo by AFP/Saul Loeb

Personal information is archived even when users have logged out or don't have Facebook account.

Facebook, embattled in a scandal over the mishandling of user data, confirmed on Monday that it also collected information from people beyond their social network use.

During heated hearings in Congress last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg had already explained that Facebook collects data beyond what users share on their profiles.

"When you visit a site or app that uses our services, we receive information even if you're logged out or don't have a Facebook account," product management director David Baser said in a post on the social network's blog.

"This is because other apps and sites don't know who is using Facebook," he added, noting Facebook was also following up with Congress on a few dozen questions Zuckerberg was unable to answer at the time of the hearings.

Baser said "many" websites and apps use Facebook services to target content and ads, including via the social network's Like and Share buttons, when people use their Facebook account to log into another website or app and Facebook ads and measurement tools.

But he stressed the practice was widespread, with companies such as Google and Twitter also doing the same.

"Most websites and apps send the same information to multiple companies each time you visit them," the post said.

"There are three main ways in which Facebook uses the information we get from other websites and apps: providing our services to these sites or apps; improving safety and security on Facebook; and enhancing our own products and services.

"I want to be clear: We don't sell people's data. Period."

Zuckerberg says Facebook "failed" to protect people's information following the use by Cambridge Analytica of data scraped from 87 million Facebook users to target political ads ahead of the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Related News:
Tags: Cambridge Analytica Facebook Mark Zuckerberg Congress hearing data user information scandal security Internet social network
 
Read more
UK, US govts warn of Russia's 'malicious cyber activity'

UK, US govts warn of Russia's 'malicious cyber activity'

China 2018 GDP growth still seen slowing to 6.5 percent despite upbeat first quarter view

China 2018 GDP growth still seen slowing to 6.5 percent despite upbeat first quarter view

Seven killed in Indonesia building collapse

Seven killed in Indonesia building collapse

Oil markets tense after western strikes on Syria, but rising US drilling weighs

Oil markets tense after western strikes on Syria, but rising US drilling weighs

Japan, China pledge to work on economic ties amid heightened trade tensions

Japan, China pledge to work on economic ties amid heightened trade tensions

Japan PM Abe to sack top finance official accused of sexual harassment: paper

Japan PM Abe to sack top finance official accused of sexual harassment: paper

Russia's Putin predicts global 'chaos' if West hits Syria again

Russia's Putin predicts global 'chaos' if West hits Syria again

Arrest in India rape case as outrage mounts over assaults

Arrest in India rape case as outrage mounts over assaults

 
go to top