VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston named People's 'most beautiful' woman

By Reuters   April 20, 2016 | 11:16 pm GMT+7
Jennifer Aniston named People's 'most beautiful' woman
Actress Jennifer Aniston arrives at the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/

Jennifer Aniston was named People magazine's most beautiful woman of 2016 on Wednesday, 12 years after she first won the honor.

Aniston, 47, said she was "very, very flattered" to be named again, telling the magazine she had a "sort of very excited, teenage-y kind of moment" when she heard the news.

People also named the "Friends" star the most beautiful woman in 2004 when the TV comedy series was in its final season.

Recent winners of the honor include Sandra Bullock, Jennifer Lopez and Lupita Nyong'o.

Aniston, who last year married her second husband, actor Justin Theroux, said she started paying attention to her looks and her body early in her career after an agent told her she failed to get a part because she was "too chubby."

"I was like, 'What?!' But my diet was terrible," she said. "Milk shakes and French fries with gravy. It was a good thing to start paying attention."

Aniston now works out at least six days a week but says she is not as strict as she once was when indulging in some of her favorite foods.

Tags: Jennifer Aniston People magazine
 
Read more
Depp's daughter, former partner deny abuse allegations

Depp's daughter, former partner deny abuse allegations

Amber Heard files for divorce from Johnny Depp -media

Amber Heard files for divorce from Johnny Depp -media

Philippine actress's win at Cannes

Philippine actress's win at Cannes "providential" for Duterte's drug fight

Five things you need to know about Cannes

Five things you need to know about Cannes

Book signed by Anne Frank sells for $62,500

Book signed by Anne Frank sells for $62,500

Music helps babies learn speech: study

Music helps babies learn speech: study

Queen Elizabeth 'love' letter sold at auction

Queen Elizabeth 'love' letter sold at auction

Johnny Depp's wife cops good behaviour bond as Australia ends

Johnny Depp's wife cops good behaviour bond as Australia ends "war on terrier"

 
go to top