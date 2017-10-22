VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Eleven dead from landslide at Malaysia construction site

October 22, 2017 | 04:05 pm GMT+7
Eleven dead from landslide at Malaysia construction site
Rescue workers carry the body of a landslide victim at a construction site in Tanjung Bungah, a suburb of George Town, Penang, Malaysia October 22, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Lai Seng Sin

Earlier estimates had put the death toll at 14, but three workers had managed to escape.

Eleven foreign workers were killed in a landslide at a construction site in northwest Malaysia on Saturday, authorities said.

Fire officials earlier identified the victims as foreign workers from Indonesia, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Pakistan. The construction site supervisor, a Malaysian, remains missing.

Earlier estimates had put the death toll at 14, but three workers had managed to escape, said Ervin Galen Teruki, deputy operations head of the Fire and Rescue Department in Penang state.

A seventh body was found on Sunday morning.

The landslide occurred on Saturday morning at a construction site in George Town, capital of the northwest Malaysian state of Penang where two 49-storey condominium towers are being built. The cause has yet to be determined.

A stop-work order had been issued for the development, pending investigations, according to the Penang Island city council mayor Maimunah Mohammad Sharif.

Several residential and commercial towers are still under construction in the area.

Local media reported anger among residents and activists, some of who said they had previously protested against the increasing development of hillslopes around the area.

Related News:
Tags: Malaysia landslde
 
Read more
IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

 
go to top