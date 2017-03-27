VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Eight students killed in Japan avalanche

By AFP   March 27, 2017 | 06:13 pm GMT+7
Eight students killed in Japan avalanche
Japan Self-Defense Forces soldiers carry victims after an avalanche hit a group of high school students and teachers climbing near a ski resort in Nasu town, north of Tokyo, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo March 27, 2017. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via Reuters

An avalanche killed eight high school students on a mountain-climbing trip in Japan Monday, with more than 30 people reportedly injured.

More than 100 troops have been deployed in a major rescue effort after the avalanche hit ski slopes in Tochigi prefecture, with television footage showing rescuers climbing mountains as ambulances stood by.

A group of 52 students and 11 teachers from seven high schools were on a three-day mountaineering outing when disaster struck, according to authorities.

A warning had been issued for heavy snow and possible avalanches from Sunday until Monday in the area north of Tokyo, with the local weather agency forecasting snowfall of some 30 centimetres (about 12 inches).

At least eight students, mostly from Otawara High School in Tochigi, were found with no vital signs, an official with a prefectural disaster task force told AFP.

In Japan, deaths in such circumstances are not announced officially until doctors can confirm them.

More than 30 people have been injured according to news agency Kyodo.

"We still don't know how many teachers are included among the victims," an official said.

eight-students-killed-in-japan-avalanche

Rescue workers carry victims after an avalanche hit a group of high school students and teachers climbing near a ski resort in Nasu town, north of Tokyo, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo March 27, 2017. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via Reuters

The avalanche struck in the town of Nasu 120 kilometres (75 miles) north of Tokyo on the final day of the excursion, Tochigi authorities said, adding that soldiers were sent for rescue operations at the request of the prefecture's governor.

"This is an annual event and we never had a major accident before," one of the teachers told Jiji Press. "I am really shocked."

The ski resort had been closed for the season, according to the operator's website, with the lift stopped and no skiers at the site.

But some of its facilities were made available for the high school mountaineering trip organised by local physical education authorities.

Tags: japan
 
Read more
IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

 
go to top