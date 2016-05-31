VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Ecstasy use jumps in Europe, no longer just a dance drug

By Reuters/Axel Bugge   May 31, 2016 | 07:16 pm GMT+7

The drug ecstasy is making a comeback in Europe, spreading as a mainstream party narcotic away from its niche use at dance clubs and reaching new young users, the Lisbon-based European drug agency said on Tuesday in a report.

The report found that 2.1 million people aged 15-34 had used ecstasy, or MDMA, in the past year in a reversal of declining use since the mid-2000s, when it was common at rave parties.

"Europe has experienced a recent resurgence in the use of MDMA, with much stronger tablets and powders now commonly available," said Jane Mounteney, who heads content coordination and trend analysis at the drug agency.

Data collected by the agency found big jumps in the amount of MDMA detected in wastewater in key cities where the drug is common, rising police seizures of ecstasy tablets and indications of more deaths related to the drug.

The agency estimated that 5.5 million MDMA tables were seized in 2014 in Holland compared to 2.4 million in 2012. There have been recent reports of police dismantling large ecstasy laboratories in Holland and Belgium, where European production of the drug is concentrated, the report said.

"This is particularly worrying since MDMA is moving into more mainstream social settings and is increasingly available via online markets," said Alexis Goosdeel, the head of the drug agency.

Use of ecstasy, which is taken mainly in tablet form, is now more common in bars and at parties, the report found.

The report said a 2015 online survey found that MDMA had become the drug most commonly bought on so-called 'darknet' markets, a part of the internet that cannot be accessed through normal browsers.

While the drug agency highlighted the rising use of ecstasy, it said the number of deaths from drug overdoses, mainly due to heroin, rose slightly to 6,800 in 2014, the latest year for which EU-wide data is available.

The report found that heroin seizures jumped in Europe to 8.9 tons in 2014 from 5 tons in 2012, suggesting increasing availability of the drug.

Supply of cocaine has leveled off in recent years to an estimated 61.6 tons seized in 2014, roughly the same as in 2010.

Cannabis, the most common drug in Europe, was used by 16.6 million people aged 15-34 in 2015, representing 13.3 percent of that age group.

Tags: ecstasy drug Europe
 
Read more
U.S. court denies motion to reconsider transgender bathroom ruling

U.S. court denies motion to reconsider transgender bathroom ruling

Japan PM to postpone sales tax rise, snap election off table for now

Japan PM to postpone sales tax rise, snap election off table for now

Top Alibaba shareholder Softbank plans to sell $7.9 bln in stock

Top Alibaba shareholder Softbank plans to sell $7.9 bln in stock

Canadian fisheries minister resigns to deal with addiction

Canadian fisheries minister resigns to deal with addiction

China to

China to "pressure" U.S. on maritime issues

Russia denies it conducted fatal air strikes on Syria's Idlib

Russia denies it conducted fatal air strikes on Syria's Idlib

Islamic State said to use hundreds as human shields in Falluja: UN

Islamic State said to use hundreds as human shields in Falluja: UN

In void left by Iraqi state, turf war partitions northern town

In void left by Iraqi state, turf war partitions northern town

 
go to top