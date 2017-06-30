Duterte's Philippine presidency by the numbers

Here are key numbers that help explain key events and issues surrounding his presidency:

3,116

The number of people police have reported killing as part of Duterte's controversial campaign to eradicate illegal drugs from society.

Duterte has made his so-called "drug war" the top priority of his first year in office, saying that otherwise the Philippines will become a narco-state.

Critics allege that Duterte has unleashed a campaign of mass murder by police and unknown assailants, urged on by the president who said he would be "happy to slaughter" millions of addicts.

While the government does not keep count of vigilante killings, it has recorded 2,098 "drug-related" homicides over the past year and 8,200 other violent deaths that are under investigation.

75

Percent of adult Filipinos who are satisfied with the Duterte administration's performance, according to the latest nationwide public survey conducted by an independent research institute from March 25 to 28.

Only nine percent said they were dissatisfied, according to the survey, showing that many Filipinos back Duterte and his drug war tactics.

6.4

Percentage economic growth in the first quarter of the year. Although this was below many analysts' expectations and the lowest quarterly expansion in a year, the Philippine economy remained one of the fastest growing in Asia Pacific.

Analysts have praised Duterte for tasking reputable figures with stewardship of the economy. They expect the Philippines will continue to be one of the region's best performers. The government is aiming for growth of 6.5-7.5 percent this year.

24 billion

Amount of money in US dollars that Duterte has said will come from China due to his efforts to improve bilateral ties that soured under his predecessor over competing territorial claims in the South China Sea.

The figure includes $15 billion in investments and $9 billion in soft loans that were committed during Duterte's visit to China last year.

However critics say the actual money hasn't come in yet and there are fears the country will not really benefit due to issues such as corruption, lack of transparency and hidden conditions that will favour China.

Analysts also fear that Duterte is yielding the Philippines' claims in the South China Sea to China in exchange for the money.

422

Number of people -- militants, soldiers and civilians -- authorities have reported being killed in fighting between Islamist militants and government forces that began on May 23 in the southern city of Marawi.

The fighting, which continues, has been the biggest crisis for Duterte as president. Duterte declared martial law across the southern Philippines, home to 20 million people, in response to the fighting. He said the militants were trying to establish a caliphate in the south for the Islamic State group.