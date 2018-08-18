VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Chinese plane pulled from mud at Philippine airport

By AFP   August 18, 2018 | 02:14 pm GMT+7
Chinese plane pulled from mud at Philippine airport
The Xiamen Airlines aircraft landed on its second attempt before skidding onto the grass, ripping off its left engine and blocking the runway late Thursday evening. Photo by AFP

A Chinese plane that slid off the runway at Manila airport was removed from the muddy spot on Saturday.

The plane was stuck for more than a day. Around 165 international and local flights were cancelled on Friday and Saturday at the Philippine capital's main airport after the plane's bumpy landing, said airport media officer Connie Bungag.

The Xiamen Airlines aircraft landed on its second attempt before skidding onto the grass, ripping off its left engine and blocking the runway late Thursday evening.

The 157 passengers and eight crew aboard were able to disembark without suffering any major injuries.

Moving the plane was complicated by heavy rains that softened the ground, making it difficult to install the two cranes needed to lift the aircraft, officials said.

By noon on Saturday, flights had resumed their normal schedule, but some passengers were not impressed by the speed of the recovery operation.

"At last," tweeted one disgruntled observer. "That's a record 36 hours."

Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines spokesman Eric Apolonio said investigators had recovered the plane's black box and flight data recorder and would be summoning the pilots next week to find the cause of the mishap.

The airport will schedule special flights after midnight to make up for some of the flights that were cancelled earlier, Bungag told AFP.

Related News:
Tags: China airplane aviation Philippines accident plane
 
Read more
Former UN chief and Nobel laureate Kofi Annan dies

Former UN chief and Nobel laureate Kofi Annan dies

Two Koreas march together as Asian Games burst into life

Two Koreas march together as Asian Games burst into life

Flood death toll in India's Kerala jumps to 164

Flood death toll in India's Kerala jumps to 164

Dozens killed in 'shoot first' Asian Games crackdown: Amnesty

Dozens killed in 'shoot first' Asian Games crackdown: Amnesty

Japan must do more for WWII 'comfort women': UN experts

Japan must do more for WWII 'comfort women': UN experts

Choking hazard: air pollution hangs over Asian Games

Choking hazard: air pollution hangs over Asian Games

Nukes and nationalism: Former Indian PM Vajpayee

Nukes and nationalism: Former Indian PM Vajpayee

 
go to top