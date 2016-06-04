VnExpress International
Chinese children in sport training for national pride

By Reuters, Ha Phuong   June 4, 2016 | 12:11 pm GMT+7

China has become famous for its enormously successful sports training system since 1980. Below is the training routine six-year olds, China's future sport generation.

Girls cheer for their friends who are having a competition practicing parallel bars during gymnastics lessons at the Shanghai Yangpu Youth Amateur Athletic School in Shanghai. Photo by Reuters/Aly Song

Girls do handstands during gymnastics lessons. Photo by Reuters/Aly Song

A coach helps a girl during gymnastics lessons. Photo by Aly Song

A girl tries to stretch her legs and reach a stick held by her coach during gymnastics lessons

A coach wipes away tears and comforts a girl who was feeling tired during the training

Students practice table tennis at the Shichahai sports school in Beijing. Photo by Reuters/Damir Sagolj

