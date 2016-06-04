Chinese children in sport training for national pride

|
Girls cheer for their friends who are having a competition practicing parallel bars during gymnastics lessons at the Shanghai Yangpu Youth Amateur Athletic School in Shanghai. Photo by Reuters/Aly Song
Girls do handstands during gymnastics lessons. Photo by Reuters/Aly Song
A coach helps a girl during gymnastics lessons. Photo by Reuters/Aly Song
A girl tries to stretch her legs and reach a stick held by her coach during gymnastics lessons. Photo by Reuters/Aly Song
A coach wipes away tears and comforts a girl who was feeling tired during the training. Photo by Reuters/Aly Song
Students practice table tennis at the Shichahai sports school in Beijing. Photo by Reuters/Damir Sagolj