China urges all parties not to heighten tensions on Korean Peninsula

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged all parties on Thursday not to heighten tensions on the Korean peninsula and said China had already clearly condemned North Korea's latest missile test.

"Regarding North Korea's recent missile launch, once again in violation of UN Security Council resolutions, China has already clearly expressed our opposition," Wang told a news conference in Beijing.

"At the same time, we also call on all parties not to take any actions that will lead to an escalation in tensions," Wang said ahead of regional meetings in Manila later this week.

Pyongyang said on Saturday it had conducted another successful test of an intercontinental ballistic missile that proved its ability to strike the United States.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who will also attend the ASEAN Regional Forum in Manila, is expected to press China and other countries in the region to take tougher action against North Korea.

On Tuesday, Tillerson reiterated that Washington had sought to persuade North Korea to give up its missile and nuclear weapons programmes through peaceful pressure, and that it did not seek a collapse of Kim Jong Un's regime.

Asked about those comments, Wang said China attached importance to Tillerson's remarks about the Korean peninsula and hoped that the United States could implement them successfully.

Wang said he hoped all sides could move forward together through dialogue to find a solution quickly that addresses each other's security concerns.