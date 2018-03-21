VnExpress International
China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

By Reuters/Ben Blanchard   March 21, 2018 | 08:57 am GMT+7
Missiles are displayed in a parade to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Beijing on Oct. 1, 2009. Photo by Reuters/Jason Lee

State television showed images this week of the unmanned tanks undergoing testing.

China is testing unmanned tanks which could be equipped with artificial intelligence, a state-run newspaper said on Wednesday, as the country continues with its military modernization programme.

State television showed images this week of the unmanned tanks undergoing testing, the Global Times newspaper reported.

Footage showed a Type 59 tank being driven by remote control, in what the paper said was the first time a Chinese-made unmanned tank has been shown in a public forum.

The Type 59 tank is based on an old Soviet model first used in China in the 1950s and has been produced in large numbers and has a long service life, it said.

"A large number of due-to-retire Type 59 tanks can be converted into unmanned vehicles if equipped with artificial intelligence," Liu Qingshan, the chief editor of Tank and Armoured Vehicle, told the newspaper.

Unmanned tanks will be able to work on other unmanned equipment, integrate information from satellites, aircraft or submarines, the report added.

China is in the middle of an impressive modernization programme for its armed forces, including building stealth fighters and new aircraft carriers, as President Xi Jinping looks to assert the country's growing power.

Tags: China military China weapon artificial intelligence modernization
 
