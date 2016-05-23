VnExpress International
World

China says it hopes Vietnam-U.S. ties conducive to peace, stability

By Reuters   May 23, 2016 | 02:37 pm GMT+7

China said on Monday it hopes developing ties between the United States and Vietnam will be conducive to regional peace and stability, after the United States ended its embargo on trade in lethal arms with Vietnam.

The United States had completely lifted the embargo on trade in arms with Vietnam, President Barack Obama said in Hanoi earlier on Monday, an overture that should enable an old foe to boost its defences at a time of rising South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea) tension.

Obama said the sale of arms would depend on Vietnam's human rights commitments.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the remarks on China's hopes for U.S.-Vietnamese ties when asked about the lifting of the arms embargo.

China resents U.S. efforts to forge stronger military bonds with its neighbours amid rising tension in the disputed South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea).

Tags: China Vietnam-US relations lifting arms embargo Vietnam's East Sea
 
