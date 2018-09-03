VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
World

China says has culled over 38,000 hogs due to African swine fever

By Reuters   September 3, 2018 | 10:30 am GMT+7
China says has culled over 38,000 hogs due to African swine fever
Piglets are seen by a sow at a pig farm in Zhoukou, Henan province, China June 3, 2018. Picture taken June 3, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Stringer

China culled more than 38,000 hogs as of September 1 due to African swine fever outbreaks, the agriculture ministry said on Sunday.

China, where pork is a staple meat, has reported five swine fever cases in five different provinces in a month, prompting authorities to cull hogs to contain the outbreak.

Epidemic culling and harmless treatment has basically finished in Liaoning, Henan, Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces, where a total of 37,271 hogs were culled, while another 1,264 hogs were put down by Saturday in Anhui province.

Live hogs from provinces with outbreaks are banned from being transported outside and live hog markets in those provinces will be shut, the ministry said.

Live hogs from unaffected provinces cannot be transported through infected provinces, it added.

The ministry said on Wednesday it cannot rule out the possibility of new outbreaks as concerns grow over the deadly disease’s spread in the world’s largest hog herd.

Related News:
Tags: China hogs cull swine fever
 
Read more
China's Xi offers another $60 billion to Africa, but says no to 'vanity' projects

China's Xi offers another $60 billion to Africa, but says no to 'vanity' projects

Some 400 prisoners escape prison in Tripoli chaos

Some 400 prisoners escape prison in Tripoli chaos

Bomb kills one and injures 15 in cafe in southern Philippines

Bomb kills one and injures 15 in cafe in southern Philippines

Indonesia to bid for 2032 Olympics after Asiad success

Indonesia to bid for 2032 Olympics after Asiad success

Deal on China-backed mega free trade pact likely in November: Singapore

Deal on China-backed mega free trade pact likely in November: Singapore

Two presidents honor McCain at funeral as Trump heads to golf club

Two presidents honor McCain at funeral as Trump heads to golf club

Myanmar-Thailand highway branded 'ecological and social disaster'

Myanmar-Thailand highway branded 'ecological and social disaster'

 
go to top