VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

China June FDI jumps 9.7 pct y/y to $15.2 bln

By Reuters/Kevin Yao   July 13, 2016 | 08:06 am GMT+7

China's foreign direct investment (FDI) jumped 9.7 percent in June from a year earlier.

The total FDI received by China last month was 98.2 billion yuan, or $15.2 billion, the Commerce Ministry said in a statement on its website.

In the first half of 2016, FDI rose 5.1 percent from the same period a year earlier to 441.76 billion yuan, or $69.42 billion, according to the statement.

The ministry has started releasing yuan-denominated FDI since early 2015, along with equivalent dollar figures based on its own conversion.

Foreign investment in the services sector rose 8 percent in January-June to 310.8 billion yuan, or $48.9 billion, accounting for 70.4 percent of all FDI, said the ministry, with investment in high-tech services soaring 99.7 percent from a year earlier.

Investment in the manufacturing sector fell 2.8 percent in January-June from a year earlier to 124.9 billion yuan, or $19.5 billion, making up for 28.3 pct of total FDI, the ministry said.

The ministry did not give numbers for FDI by specific countries and did not rank the biggest suppliers, though it said the United States, Britain and Germany were among the top 10 sources.

FDI from the United States soared 136 percent in January-June from a year earlier, investment from Britain rose 105.3 percent and that from Germany by 90.3 percent, the ministry said.

Related news:

China's innovation economy a real estate bubble in disguise?

High stakes legal ruling looms in 'South China Sea' dispute

Tags: China FDI
 
Read more
South China Sea tribunal: key findings

South China Sea tribunal: key findings

25 killed, 50 injured as trains collide in Italy

25 killed, 50 injured as trains collide in Italy

South China Sea ruling will 'intensify conflict': Chinese envoy

South China Sea ruling will 'intensify conflict': Chinese envoy

Clinton gets Sanders endorsement in show of party unity

Clinton gets Sanders endorsement in show of party unity

Taiwan rejects ruling on 'South China Sea' island of Itu Aba

Taiwan rejects ruling on 'South China Sea' island of Itu Aba

Embassy urges Filipinos to be vigilant in China

Embassy urges Filipinos to be vigilant in China

High stakes legal ruling looms in 'South China Sea' dispute

High stakes legal ruling looms in 'South China Sea' dispute

Half Europeans fear, resent refugees

Half Europeans fear, resent refugees

 
go to top