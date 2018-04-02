VnExpress International
China imposes tariffs in response to US duties on steel, aluminum

By Reuters   April 2, 2018 | 07:44 am GMT+7
A butcher cuts a piece of pork at a market in Beijing, China, March 25, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Jason Lee

China has imposed the tariffs amid escalating trade tension between Beijing and Washington.

China has slapped extra tariffs of up to 25 percent on 128 U.S. products including frozen pork, as well as on wine and certain fruits and nuts, in response to U.S. duties on imports of aluminum and steel, China’s finance ministry said.

The list of tariffs, to take effect on Monday, was released late on Sunday and matches a list of potential tariffs on up to $3 billion in U.S. goods published by China on March 23.

U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing to impose tariffs of more than $50 billion on Chinese goods intended to punish Beijing over U.S. allegations that China systematically misappropriated American intellectual property.

China has repeatedly promised to open its economy further, but many foreign companies continue to complain of unfair treatment. China warned the United States on Thursday not to open a Pandora’s Box and spark a flurry of protectionist practices across the globe.

