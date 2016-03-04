VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

China cuts reserve requirement ratio for fifth time since Feb 2015

March 4, 2016 | 03:17 pm GMT+7

China's central bank reduced the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves for the fifth time since Feb. 2015, as it seeks to revive a slowing economy.

The People's Bank of China said on its website that it would cut the reserve requirement ratio by 50 basis points for all banks, taking the ratio to 17 percent for the country's biggest lenders. The cut is effective March 1.

China last cut RRR on Oct. 23, when it also reduced interest rates by 25 basis points to rein in social financial costs.

Under the banner of "prudent" monetary policy, the central bank has pursued its most aggressive policy easing since the 2008/09 global financial crisis as it attempted to arrest an economic slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

China's economic growth slowed to 6.9 percent in 2015, the slowest pace in 25 years, as weak demand at home and abroad, industrial overcapacity and lukewarm investment added to strains in the economy. - Reuters

Tags: China Economy
Read more
Five years on, closure has yet to come to Fukushima parents

Five years on, closure has yet to come to Fukushima parents

China's 2016 defence budget to slow in line with economy

China's 2016 defence budget to slow in line with economy

Google funds 128 news projects in Europe

Google funds 128 news projects in Europe

Oil prices fall as oversupply worries return

Oil prices fall as oversupply worries return

Thai newborn survives after being stabbed, buried alive

Thai newborn survives after being stabbed, buried alive

Trump's surge confounds rivals, makes him betting favorite

Trump's surge confounds rivals, makes him betting favorite

Backlash after UK justice minister says EU deal reversible

Backlash after UK justice minister says EU deal reversible

Asian shares fall, Shanghai slumps as G20 disappoints

Asian shares fall, Shanghai slumps as G20 disappoints

 
go to top