VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

China begins operation of lighthouse on artificial island in East Sea

By Reuters   April 6, 2016 | 09:17 am GMT+7

China has begun operating a lighthouse on one of its artificial islands in the South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea) near which a U.S. warship sailed last year to challenge China's territorial claims.

China claims most of the energy-rich waters of the South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea), through which about $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year. But neighbours Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have claims.

China's transport ministry held a "completion ceremony", marking the start of operations at the 55-metre (180-ft) high lighthouse on Subi Reef, where construction began in October, state news agency Xinhua said late on Tuesday.

The U.S. guided missile destroyer USS Lassen sailed within 12 nautical miles of Subi Reef in late October, drawing an angry rebuke from China, which called it "extremely irresponsible".

Subi Reef is an artificial island built up by China over the past year or so.

Before Chinese dredging turned it into an island, Subi was submerged at high tide. Under the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea, 12-nautical-mile limits cannot be set around man-made islands built on previously submerged reefs.

China says much of its construction in the South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea) is designed to fulfil its international obligations in terms of maritime safety, search and rescue and scientific research.

Xinhua said the lighthouse, which emits a white light at night, "can provide efficient navigation services such as positioning reference, route guidance and navigation safety information to ships, which can improve navigation management and emergency response".

The South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea) is an important maritime area and major fishing ground, it added.

"However, high traffic density, complex navigation condition, severe shortage in aids and response forces have combined to threaten navigation safety and hindered economic and social development in the region."

China has lighthouse projects on two other reefs in the area - Cuarteron Reef and Johnson South Reef.

Tags: South China Sea vietnam's east sea
 
Read more
Republican Cruz crushes Trump in Wisconsin

Republican Cruz crushes Trump in Wisconsin

Iceland PM steps down after Panama Papers tax scandal

Iceland PM steps down after Panama Papers tax scandal

China says business spats with Myanmar can be resolved

China says business spats with Myanmar can be resolved

U.S. arrests 21 for visa fraud in fake university sting

U.S. arrests 21 for visa fraud in fake university sting

Historic dengue vaccine programme launched in Philippines

Historic dengue vaccine programme launched in Philippines

Ripped jeans, mirror shades: Thai retail gets hip to $50 bln govt stimulus hopes

Ripped jeans, mirror shades: Thai retail gets hip to $50 bln govt stimulus hopes

Iceland's leader resigns, first casualty of Panama Papers

Iceland's leader resigns, first casualty of Panama Papers

Panama law firm says data hack was external, files complaint

Panama law firm says data hack was external, files complaint

 
go to top