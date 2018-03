China April consumer inflation steady at 2.3 pct y/y, below forecasts

By Reuters May 10, 2016 | 08:52 am GMT+7

Analysts polled by Reuters predicted the consumer price index (CPI) would rise 2.4 percent.

Producer prices fell 3.4 percent, a slightly smaller decline than expected and easing from the previous month's fall of 4.3 percent.

The market had expected producer prices to fall 3.8 percent on an annual basis.