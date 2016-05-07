CBS report: Russian gold medallists used steroids at Sochi Olympics

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak, Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone and Honorary IOC member Jean-Claude Killy watch the race during the Formula One Russian Grand Prix in Sochi, Russia, May 1, 2016. Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik

Stepanov, who previously worked for Russia's anti-doping agency and is now living in the United States, told the investigative programme "60 Minutes" that Grigory Rodchenkov, the former head of the drug laboratory, had evidence of the use of banned substances at the Games in Sochi, Russia.

Reuters was unable to independently confirm the disclosures in the "60 Minutes" report.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said the body was aware that Sunday's programme would "include content regarding further doping allegations".

"We will watch the programme with interest," WADA spokesman Ben Nichols told Reuters.

"We will not comment further until we have viewed the programme in full."

Russia is already banned from all track and field competitions, including August's Rio Olympics, after an independent WADA commission last November revealed widespread state-sponsored doping.

Its athletes will be allowed to return to competition when Russia can prove that it has met several conditions regarding its anti-doping operation, WADA and the International Association of Athletics Federations have said