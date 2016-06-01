VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Canadian fisheries minister resigns to deal with addiction

By Reuters   June 1, 2016 | 08:15 am GMT+7

Canadian Cabinet minister Hunter Tootoo, who was in charge of fisheries, oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, resigned on Tuesday to seek treatment for addiction issues.

Tootoo, 52, became the first minister to quit Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Cabinet since his Liberal government took power last autumn.

Tootoo, a member of Parliament for the sparsely populated northern territory of Nunavut, said he resigned his Cabinet post and would also be stepping down as a member of the Liberal caucus "in order to not distract from the important work of my colleagues."

"I have decided to seek treatment for addiction issues and ask for privacy at this time," Tootoo said in a statement.

He did not specify the type of addiction.

Trudeau said in a brief statement announcing the resignation that Dominic Leblanc would assume Tootoo's responsibilities while maintaining his role as government house leader.

Tags: Canadian Cabinet minister Hunter Tootoo Canadian fisheries minister
 
Read more
Malaysia uncovers immigration racket raising trafficking, security fears

Malaysia uncovers immigration racket raising trafficking, security fears

U.S. court denies motion to reconsider transgender bathroom ruling

U.S. court denies motion to reconsider transgender bathroom ruling

Japan PM to postpone sales tax rise, snap election off table for now

Japan PM to postpone sales tax rise, snap election off table for now

Top Alibaba shareholder Softbank plans to sell $7.9 bln in stock

Top Alibaba shareholder Softbank plans to sell $7.9 bln in stock

Ecstasy use jumps in Europe, no longer just a dance drug

Ecstasy use jumps in Europe, no longer just a dance drug

China to

China to "pressure" U.S. on maritime issues

Russia denies it conducted fatal air strikes on Syria's Idlib

Russia denies it conducted fatal air strikes on Syria's Idlib

Islamic State said to use hundreds as human shields in Falluja: UN

Islamic State said to use hundreds as human shields in Falluja: UN

 
go to top