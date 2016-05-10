VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

China stocks close up marginally, policy uncertainty weighs

By Reuters/Nathaniel Taplin   May 10, 2016 | 02:47 pm GMT+7

Chinese stocks eked out a small gain on Tuesday but the market struggled to find direction, bouncing between positive and negative territory all day.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.1 percent to 3,069.11 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index was little changed at 2,832.59.

Analysts said recent commentaries in official media were weighing on market sentiment.

A Monday article in the People's Daily newspaper, regarded as the Communist Party's mouthpiece, said the country may suffer from a financial crisis and economic recession if the government relies too much on debt-fuelled stimulus.

"The market's mood is not so great right now," said Zhang Qi, analyst at Haitong Securities in Shanghai.

"Analysts are still trying to interpret the recent commentary."

Tags: China stock
 
Read more
Global market wrap up: Asian shares edge down, take cue from Wall Street

Global market wrap up: Asian shares edge down, take cue from Wall Street

Malaysia's central bank says confident government will honor debt obligations

Malaysia's central bank says confident government will honor debt obligations

U.S. launches second WTO complaint in China chicken trade dispute

U.S. launches second WTO complaint in China chicken trade dispute

Global market wrap up: Asia shares bounce on bright earnings, yen bruised

Global market wrap up: Asia shares bounce on bright earnings, yen bruised

Global market wrap up: Dollar firms, weaker yen boosts Nikkei

Global market wrap up: Dollar firms, weaker yen boosts Nikkei

Digging for growth in China? Not quite yet, say excavator makers

Digging for growth in China? Not quite yet, say excavator makers

Australian tech businessman confirms his identity as Bitcoin creator -BBC

Australian tech businessman confirms his identity as Bitcoin creator -BBC

Global markets- Asian shares slip, Nikkei skids on yen strength

Global markets- Asian shares slip, Nikkei skids on yen strength

 
go to top