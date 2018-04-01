VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Building collapse kills 10 in central India

By AFP   April 1, 2018 | 12:24 pm GMT+7

Building disasters are common in Indian cities where millions are forced to live in cramped, run-down properties due to spiralling real estate prices.

A dilapidated four-storey building has collapsed in a central Indian city killing at least 10 people, police said Sunday, the latest such disaster in a country infamous for poor construction and safety standards.

Rescue workers retrieved several people left trapped under tonnes of debris after the building collapsed in a crowded neighbourhood of Indore on Saturday night.

"We pulled out 12 people from under the debris. Ten of them have died," police inspector Sanju Kamle told AFP.

Local media reports said the collapse took place after a car drove into the building's front portion.

"We are investigating. At the moment it is difficult to say how it collapsed," Kamle said.

Rescue workers had managed to clear the debris and some of the injured were being treated at a government-run hospital, Kamle added.

Building disasters are common in Indian cities where millions are forced to live in cramped, run-down properties due to spiralling real estate prices and a lack of proper housing.

Activists say owners often cut corners on construction to save costs with little regard to safety.

Some 30 people perished in September last year when a 117-year-old apartment building collapsed in India's financial hub of Mumbai.

And in 2013, 60 people were killed when a residential block came crashing down in one of the country's worst housing disasters.

Related News:
Tags: India building collapse disasters construction real estate prices poverty
 
Read more
'Out of control' space lab to become celestial fireball Monday: China

'Out of control' space lab to become celestial fireball Monday: China

Australia warns travellers of 'anti-West sentiment' in Russia

Australia warns travellers of 'anti-West sentiment' in Russia

Namibia president says China not colonizing Africa: China state media

Namibia president says China not colonizing Africa: China state media

Gazans bury their dead after bloodiest day in years

Gazans bury their dead after bloodiest day in years

US, S Korea kick off annual joint military exercises after month-long delay

US, S Korea kick off annual joint military exercises after month-long delay

US government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft

US government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft

'Back with eyes open': Malala visits Pakistan district where she was shot

'Back with eyes open': Malala visits Pakistan district where she was shot

Oil spill cleanup fire kills two in Indonesia

Oil spill cleanup fire kills two in Indonesia

 
go to top