VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Boxing great Muhammad Ali dead at age 74 - media reports

By Reuters/Bill Trott   June 4, 2016 | 12:05 pm GMT+7
Boxing great Muhammad Ali dead at age 74 - media reports
A smiling Muhammad Ali shows his fist to reporters during an impromptu news conference in Mexico City in this July 9, 1987 file photo. Photo by Reuters/Jorge Nunez/File Photo

Former world heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali, whose record-setting boxing career, unprecedented flair for showmanship and controversial stands made him one of the best-known figures of the 20th century, died on Friday aged 74, media reports said.

The former boxer died in a Phoenix-area hospital where he spent the past two days, family spokesman Bob Gunnell told NBC News.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports.

Ali, who had long suffered from Parkinson's syndrome, was hospitalized for a respiratory issue on Thursday. 

Tags: Muhammad Ali
 
Read more
U.S. vows

U.S. vows "actions" if China builds new structures in disputed waters

Ukraine says arrested a man reportedly planning attack in France

Ukraine says arrested a man reportedly planning attack in France

Chinese children in sport training for national pride

Chinese children in sport training for national pride

Carter urges China to join

Carter urges China to join "principled security network" for Asia

Amber Heard sues comedian Stanhope for defamation over Johnny Depp

Amber Heard sues comedian Stanhope for defamation over Johnny Depp

Boxing great Muhammad Ali close to death

Boxing great Muhammad Ali close to death

Obama to Democrats: 'I want us to run scared' in election

Obama to Democrats: 'I want us to run scared' in election

U.S. trade deficit increases less than expected in April

U.S. trade deficit increases less than expected in April

 
go to top