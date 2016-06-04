Boxing great Muhammad Ali dead at age 74 - media reports

A smiling Muhammad Ali shows his fist to reporters during an impromptu news conference in Mexico City in this July 9, 1987 file photo. Photo by Reuters/Jorge Nunez/File Photo

The former boxer died in a Phoenix-area hospital where he spent the past two days, family spokesman Bob Gunnell told NBC News.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports.

Ali, who had long suffered from Parkinson's syndrome, was hospitalized for a respiratory issue on Thursday.