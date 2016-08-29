VnExpress International
Bomb explodes at Brussels criminology institute, no casualties

By Reuters/Robert-Jan Bartunek   August 29, 2016 | 03:11 pm GMT+7
A bomb exploded at the Brussels Institute of Criminology in the north of Brussels on Monday but the building was empty and no one was wounded, broadcaster RTL said. Photo by Reuters

Yet another attack in Europe; the cause had still not been determined.

A bomb exploded at the Brussels Institute of Criminology in the north of the Belgian capital on Monday but the building was empty and no one was wounded, broadcaster RTL said.

Brussels prosecutors confirmed that there had been an explosion at the institute and that there had been no casualties but said the cause had still not been determined.

A car rammed through the barriers at about 3 a.m. local time and one or more attackers exploded a bomb near the laboratories which caught fire, RTL said.

The institute is linked to the Belgian ministry of justice and carries out forensic investigations in criminal cases, it says on its website.

Europe has been on high alert after Islamic State attacks in Paris and Brussels over the past year. 

