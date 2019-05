An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington, US on Mar 21, 2019. Photo by Reuters

"Boeing has made corrections to the 737 MAX simulator software and has provided additional information to device operators to ensure that the simulator experience is representative across different flight conditions," the company said in a statement.

"These changes will improve the simulation of force loads on the manual trim wheel. Boeing is working closely with the device manufacturers and regulators on these changes and improvements, and to ensure that customer training is not disrupted."