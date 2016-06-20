VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Bodies pile up as Filipino police show new boss they're tough on drugs

By Reuters/Manuel Mogato   June 20, 2016 | 02:00 pm GMT+7
Bodies pile up as Filipino police show new boss they're tough on drugs
Members of the Philippine National Police Special Reactions Unit aims their pistols at a target range during an agility test inside a police station in metro Manila, Philippines May 21, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Romeo Ranoco

Philippine police killed 11 suspected drug dealers during operations at the weekend, police said on Monday, adding to a surge of drugs-related killings since Rodrigo Duterte swept an election last month on promises to wipe out crime.

Duterte's single-issue campaign of tackling illegal drugs and other crime within six months, and his staunch advocacy of extrajudicial killings, struck a chord with Filipino voters. However, rights groups have rebuked him over concerns that, as president, he would live up to his nickname of "the punisher".

The more than 40 drug suspects killed since Duterte's May 9 election victory compares with the 39 deaths recorded in the four months before it, said National Police spokesman Wilben Mayor.

Duterte takes office on June 30 and has repeatedly reassured police they would have his full support if they killed criminals who resisted with violence. He has also warned that police found to be involved in the drug trade would suffer the same fate.

Speculation has been rife in Manila that some police involved in the drugs business were clearing the decks before Duterte takes office by eliminating criminals who could implicate them.

However, incoming national police chief Ronald dela Rosa said drug peddlers were killed in legitimate operations.

"I would know if these people were killed in rub-outs," he said in a radio interview.

Philippines media reported on Monday that drug dealers were killed when they resisted arrest during operations in Manila, Laguna, Bulacan, Rizal, Bohol and Cebu at the weekend.

Police said many of those killed in those raids and undercover stings had chosen not to go quietly.

"Our undercover agents killed two known drug peddlers in sting operations," Adriano Enong, police chief in Rizal province just to the east of Manila, told reporters.

"There was a shootout between undercover police officers and drug peddlers when the men sensed they had sold 500 pesos ($10.80) worth of drugs to policemen," he said.

bodies-pile-up-as-filipino-police-show-new-boss-theyre-tough-on-drugs

A drug addict uses a glass water pipe to smoke shabu, or methamphetamine, at an undisclosed drug den in Manila, Philippines June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Staff 

Manila Archbishop Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle gave special prayers on Sunday urging incoming state officials to avoid a culture of death and reprisal. Those prayers will be read each day before the new government takes office in the deeply religious, predominantly Catholic Philippines.

Catholic bishops have been disturbed by statements attributed to Duterte warning of killings, and by his plan to seek the return of the death penalty by hanging.

Duterte has also said some journalists were killed because they were corrupt.

In southern Davao City, where Duterte was mayor for more than 20 years, rights groups documented a total of 1,400 unsolved murders from 1998, most of them petty criminals and street-level drug peddlers. Duterte denies any involvement. 

Related news:

Outgoing president warns Philippines about spectre of martial law

Philippines' Duterte extremely "irresponsible": U.N. experts

Philippines' Duterte denounced for defending killing of some journalists

Tags: Philippines Duterte Rodrigo
Read more
Thai junta leader, opposition call on U.N. as tension rises

Thai junta leader, opposition call on U.N. as tension rises

Indonesia vows to stand firm after skirmishes with Chinese ships

Indonesia vows to stand firm after skirmishes with Chinese ships

U.S. aircraft carriers start drills off Philippines

U.S. aircraft carriers start drills off Philippines

China stocks dip on yuan depreciation fears, speculation curbs; HK up

China stocks dip on yuan depreciation fears, speculation curbs; HK up

Japan returns to trade deficit in May

Japan returns to trade deficit in May

Fourteen dead, mostly children, in Russian boating accident

Fourteen dead, mostly children, in Russian boating accident

Global markets wrap up: Asia stocks gain as Brexit fears ebb slightly, pound surges

Global markets wrap up: Asia stocks gain as Brexit fears ebb slightly, pound surges

Trump says U.S. should mull more racial profiling after Orlando shooting

Trump says U.S. should mull more racial profiling after Orlando shooting

 
go to top