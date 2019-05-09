VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Biman Bangladesh plane skids off runway in Yangon, 17 injured

By Reuters   May 9, 2019 | 08:06 am GMT+7
Biman Bangladesh plane skids off runway in Yangon, 17 injured
An injured passenger from a Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane that came off the runway as it landed in bad weather at Yangon's international airport is transported from North Okkalapa hospital to Yangon General Hospital in Yangon, Myanmar, May 8, 2019. Photo by Reuters/Ann Wang

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane skidded off the runway when it landed in bad weather at Yangon's international airport on Wednesday evening.

The Bombardier Dash 8 aircraft was carrying 29 passengers and four crew when it bounced while landing during heavy winds in Myanmar's commercial capital, Bangladesh's ambassador said. The plane was severely damaged.

The 17 who sustained mostly minor injuries were admitted to a local hospital, Manjurul Karim Khan Chowdhury, told Reuters.

"The main reason, the pilot told me, was the weather – crosswinds," he said, "When he was trying to land... suddenly the aircraft jumped, went up and went down heavily."

A photo published by the Myanmar Times showed the plane halfway off the runway with its fuselage apparently broken.

Shakil Miraj, general manager for Biman Bangladesh, also blamed bad weather for the crash.

The airline flies between Yangon and Bangladesh's capital Dhaka four days a week.

A spokesman for Myanmar's Department of Civil Aviation declined to comment, saying the department had not received a report of the incident from the ground.

Related News:
Tags: Biman Banladesh Airlines Myanmar Yangon international airport aviation flight safety travel aviation safety transport
 
Read more
North Korea fires more missiles, US announces ship seizure as tensions mount

North Korea fires more missiles, US announces ship seizure as tensions mount

Trump says Beijing 'broke' trade talk deals, pledges to keep tariffs on Chinese goods

Trump says Beijing 'broke' trade talk deals, pledges to keep tariffs on Chinese goods

Royal baby Archie: Prince Harry and Meghan name their 'bundle of joy'

Royal baby Archie: Prince Harry and Meghan name their 'bundle of joy'

Iran threatens uranium enrichment if world powers do not keep promises: Rouhani

Iran threatens uranium enrichment if world powers do not keep promises: Rouhani

Chinese investment in US startups peaks but 'tremendous uncertainty' ahead

Chinese investment in US startups peaks but 'tremendous uncertainty' ahead

Two students open fire at Colorado school, killing one, wounding seven

Two students open fire at Colorado school, killing one, wounding seven

US 'sex slave' guru goes on trial in New York

US 'sex slave' guru goes on trial in New York

 
go to top