VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Beijing kindergartens get permanent inspectors after abuse scandal: Xinhua

By Reuters   November 27, 2017 | 09:38 am GMT+7
Beijing kindergartens get permanent inspectors after abuse scandal: Xinhua
A child plays outside the kindergarten run by pre-school operator RYB Education Inc being investigated by China's police, in Beijing, China November 24, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Jason Lee

Police are checking allegations that children were 'reportedly sexually molested, pierced by needles and given unidentified pills.'

Beijing will hire permanent inspectors to provide oversight at every one of its kindergartens following child abuse allegations at a facility run by the New York-listed RYB Education, state news agency Xinhua said late on Sunday.

The Beijing Municipal Education Commission said educational inspectors stationed at kindergartens throughout the city will submit reports on safety, sanitation and management to a central database, according to the Xinhua report.

It said safety checks are currently underway and kindergartens will be ordered to make immediate improvements should problems be found.

RYB Education said late on Saturday it had fired the head of one of its kindergartens as well as a 22-year-old female teacher following allegations that children were abused.

Xinhua reported earlier that police were checking allegations that children were "reportedly sexually molested, pierced by needles and given unidentified pills".

The scandal has sparked outrage throughout China and RYB's New York-listed shares plunged 38.4 percent on Friday.

Related News:
Tags: Beijing kindergarten abuse child
 
Read more
IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

 
go to top