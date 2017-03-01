VnExpress International
World

Barack Obama, next French president?

By Reuters/Elly Park   March 1, 2017 | 11:00 am GMT+7

Four friends launch a petition asking former U.S. President Barack Obama to campaign in France's 2017 presidential election.

