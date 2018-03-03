Australian 99-year-old smashes age world record in pool

George Corone at the competition on February 28, 2018. Photo from Facebook page of Australian Dolphins Swim Team

Australia's George Corones, who celebrates his 100th birthday next month, has broken what is claimed to be the 50-meters long-course freestyle world record for his age group.

The 99-year-old was the only competitor in the 100 to 104 years men's masters category on Friday and set a time of 56.12 seconds for a single length of the Gold Coast Aquatic Center pool, which will host the swimming competition at the Commonwealth Games next month.

The race was organized specifically to allow Corones a chance to break the 100-104 age group record of 1:31.19 set in 2014 by Briton John Harrison.

"It's the only time when you're not fighting against gravity," he said.

"When you're in the water you're in an anti-gravity environment and it's beautiful."

The former doctor credits his longevity to swimming, which he took up again at the age of 80.