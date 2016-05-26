VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Australia to study three new pieces of debris for link to missing MH370

By Reuters   May 26, 2016 | 05:13 pm GMT+7

Three new pieces of debris thought to be from missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 have been found washed up on Indian Ocean beaches and will be examined in Australia, the transport minister said on Thursday.

Two of the pieces were found in Mauritius while the third was found in Mozambique.

The minister, Darren Chester, said in a statement all three items would be investigated in connection with the disappearance of MH370.

"These items of debris are of interest and will be examined by experts," he said.

Flight MH370 disappeared in March 2014 with 239 passengers and crew on board shortly after taking off from Kuala Lumpur bound for Beijing, in what has become one of the world's greatest aviation mysteries.

Investigators believe someone may have deliberately switched off the plane's transponder before diverting it thousands of miles off course over the Indian Ocean.

A first piece of the Boeing 777, a wing part known as a flaperon, washed up on the French island of Reunion in July 2015. Malaysia and French authorities confirmed it was from the aircraft.

Two pieces of debris discovered later in South Africa and the Mauritian island of Rodrigues were almost certainly from the jetliner, Malaysia's transport ministry said this month.

Chester said Malaysia was arranging to collect the three new pieces and would send them to Australia, which has been leading the search for the aircraft in the Indian Ocean.

Tags: Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 Mozambique Boeing 777 debris
 
Read more
Trump, Sanders explore staging unusual presidential debate

Trump, Sanders explore staging unusual presidential debate

Philippines' Aquino says China breaks deal on outcrop in disputed sea

Philippines' Aquino says China breaks deal on outcrop in disputed sea

Australian family facing deportation underlines UK govt immigration headache

Australian family facing deportation underlines UK govt immigration headache

After Vietnam, China says all U.S. arms embargoes should go

After Vietnam, China says all U.S. arms embargoes should go

The very idea of a President Trump scares some, bolsters others in Asia

The very idea of a President Trump scares some, bolsters others in Asia

Trump denounces illegal immigrants as tensions flare

Trump denounces illegal immigrants as tensions flare

Financial crisis may have caused 500,000 cancer deaths worldwide

Financial crisis may have caused 500,000 cancer deaths worldwide

Japan's Abe to take G7 leaders to shrine as economy tops summit agenda

Japan's Abe to take G7 leaders to shrine as economy tops summit agenda

 
go to top