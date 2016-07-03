VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

At least 82 killed in overnight Baghdad bombings, police and medics say

By Reuters/Ahmed Rasheed   July 3, 2016 | 03:56 pm GMT+7

At least 82 people were killed and 200 injured in two bombings that hit Baghdad around midnight Saturday, nearly all of them in a blast targeting a busy shopping area as they celebrated Ramadan, police and medical sources said Sunday.

A refrigerator truck packed with explosives blew up in Karrada in central Baghdad, killing 80 people and injuring at least 200. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, in a statement circulated online by supporters of the ultra-hard line Sunni group. It said the blast was a suicide bombing.

Karrada was busy at the time as Iraqis eat out late during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which ends next week. Police said the toll could rise as more bodies could be lying under the rubble of devastated buildings.

People inspect the site of a suicide car bomb in the Karrada shopping area, in Baghdad, Iraq July 3, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Khalid Al Mousily

People inspect the site of a suicide car bomb in the Karrada shopping area, in Baghdad, Iraq July 3, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Khalid Al Mousily

The bombing is the deadliest in the country since Iraqi forces last month dislodged Islamic State militants from Falluja, their stronghold just west of the capital that had served as a launch pad for such attacks.

A video posted on social media showed people throwing pavement stones at the SUV convoy of Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi in Karrada, a largely Shi'ite are with a small Christian community, venting their anger at the inability of the security forces to protect the area.

Another video posted on social media showed a large blaze in the main street of Karrada after the blast. Reuters TV footage taken in the morning showed at least four buildings severely damaged or partly collapsed.

A roadside explosive device also blew up around midnight in a market in al-Shaab, a popular Shi'ite district in the north of the capital, leaving at least two killed, police and medical sources said.

Iraqi forces on June 26 declared the defeat of IS militants in Falluja, a historic bastion of Sunni insurgency, following a month of fighting. Abadi ordered the offensive after a series of deadly bombings that hit Shi'ite districts of Baghdad.

Tags: ISIS suicide car bombing Baghdad
 
Read more
Counting to resume in Australia's election cliff-hanger

Counting to resume in Australia's election cliff-hanger

Asia stocks down, Aussie dollar slips on election uncertainty

Asia stocks down, Aussie dollar slips on election uncertainty

In race to be Asia's fintech hub, Singapore leads Hong Kong

In race to be Asia's fintech hub, Singapore leads Hong Kong

Muslim man beaten outside Florida mosque attended by Orlando gunman

Muslim man beaten outside Florida mosque attended by Orlando gunman

China to hold drills in disputed waters ahead of court ruling

China to hold drills in disputed waters ahead of court ruling

Argentines take to streets, demand Messi return to national team

Argentines take to streets, demand Messi return to national team

Germany lose their penalty perfection but still win

Germany lose their penalty perfection but still win

Thailand backs naval buildup with three Chinese submarines

Thailand backs naval buildup with three Chinese submarines

 
go to top