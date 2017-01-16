VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

At least 32 dead after Turkish cargo plane hits village

By AFP   January 16, 2017 | 12:07 pm GMT+7
At least 32 dead after Turkish cargo plane hits village
Photo on Twitter/Zanoza

Airport administration says plane was trying to land in fog.

A cargo plane attempting to land at Kyrgyzstan's main airport in thick fog crashed in a populated area Monday, authorities at the airport said, leaving at least 32 people dead.

The majority of the dead are from the nearby village of Dacha-Suu where the plane -- a Turkish Airlines flight to Istanbul from Hong Kong via Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek -- crashed at around 7:30 a.m. local time (01:30 GMT), a spokesman for the country's emergency services ministry told AFP.

Four pilots also died, the health ministry said.

Around 15 houses have been damaged by the crash, according to the emergency services ministry, which said that the crash caused fires that have now been localised.

The country's Manas airport has been closed and flights cancelled until evening at the earliest, airport authorities said.

Related news:

Massive search for Russia plane crash bodies

Colombian police release heartbreaking footage of plane crash survivor

Tags: aviation crash Turkish Airlines
 
Read more
IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

 
go to top