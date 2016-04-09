VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Asian nations seeking closer US ties over China: Pentagon

By AFP   April 9, 2016 | 08:16 am GMT+7
Asian nations seeking closer US ties over China: Pentagon
An oil rig (R) which China calls Haiyang Shiyou 981, and Vietnam refers to as Hai Duong 981, is seen in the South China Sea, off the shore of Vietnam in this May 14, 2014 file photo. Vietnam demanded China move a controversial oil rig on April 7, 2016 and abandon plans to start drilling in waters where jurisdiction is unclear : REUTERS/Minh Nguyen

Asian countries are seeking to strengthen military ties with the United States in the face of Beijing's expansionist ambitions in the South China Sea or the East Sea to Vietnam, Pentagon chief Ashton Carter said Friday ahead of a regional visit that will not include a China stop.

"Almost all the nations there are asking us to do more with them... bilaterally and multilaterally," Carter told the Council on Foreign Relations think tank in New York, before he heads off on a trip next week that includes India and the Philippines.

"Indeed, in the East Sea, China's actions are raising regional tensions," added Carter, who was invited to Beijing and accepted a visit sometime in the spring.

But the trip was shelved several weeks ago because of what a US defense official called a scheduling problem.

"Countries across the Asia-Pacific are voicing concern with militarization, and especially with China’s actions, which stand out in size and scope," Carter said.

He added: "That’s why many of those countries are reaching out anew to the United States to uphold the rules and principles that have allowed the region to thrive."

China lays claim to almost all of the contested the East Sea, which is important for international shipping and believed to hold valuable mineral and energy deposits.

Neighboring countries and Washington fear China could impose military controls over the entire East Sea, and Beijing has in recent months built massive structures including radar systems and an airstrip over reefs and outcrops.

Carter reiterated the US line urging a diplomatic solution to ease tensions in the East Sea, where the Philippines, a US ally, is among the claimants.

Ties between Washington and Beijing have been prickly over a range of issues, the East Sea prime among them.

Bill Urban, a Pentagon spokesman, said officials were "actively looking" for Carter to visit China later this year.

Tags: East Sea South China Sea China Vietnam U.S. Washington Pentagon disputed waters regional tensions Ashton Carter
 
Read more
Nearly 100 dead in Indian temple blaze

Nearly 100 dead in Indian temple blaze

UK's Cameron releases tax records in attempt to calm Panama Papers storm

UK's Cameron releases tax records in attempt to calm Panama Papers storm

Panama not planning to retaliate over French move on Panama Papers

Panama not planning to retaliate over French move on Panama Papers

Malaysia extends ban on bauxite mining: report

Malaysia extends ban on bauxite mining: report

"Sludge" can help China curb emissions and power cities, says think tank

Philippines gets U.S. military aid boost amid East Sea dispute

Philippines gets U.S. military aid boost amid East Sea dispute

Cambodia's ambassador to Seoul charged for visa scam

Cambodia's ambassador to Seoul charged for visa scam

Australian PM to lead 1,000-strong business delegation to China

Australian PM to lead 1,000-strong business delegation to China

 
go to top