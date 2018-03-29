VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
World

68 killed in Venezuelan police station riot and fire

By Reuters/Tibisay Romero   March 29, 2018 | 11:32 am GMT+7

Venezuelan prisons are notoriously overcrowded and filled with weapons and drugs.

Rioting and a fire in the cells of a Venezuelan police station in the central city of Valencia killed 68 people on Wednesday, according to the government and witnesses.

Families hoping for news outside the police station were dispersed with tear gas and authorities did not give information until late into the evening.

“The State Prosecutor’s Office guarantees to deepen investigations to immediately clarify what happened in these painful events that have left dozens of Venezuelan families in mourning,” said Chief Prosecutor Tarek William Saab on Twitter.

Venezuelan prisons are notoriously overcrowded and filled with weapons and drugs. Riots leaving dozens dead are not uncommon.

State official Jesus Santander said the state of Carabobo was in mourning after the incident in the city of Valencia.

"Forensic doctors are determining the number of fatalities," Santander said. A policeman was shot in the leg and was in a stable condition and firefighters had extinguished the flames, he said.

Many Venezuelan prisons are lawless and have been for decades. Prisoners often openly wield machine guns and grenades, use drugs and leave guards powerless.

"There are people who are inside those dungeons (...) and the authorities do not know they exist because they do not dare to enter," said Humberto Prado, a local prisons rights activist.

Related News:
Tags: Venezuelan police station prison riot
 
Read more
Saudi Arabia must face US lawsuits over September 11 attacks

Saudi Arabia must face US lawsuits over September 11 attacks

NASA resuming search for planets orbiting stars beyond solar system

NASA resuming search for planets orbiting stars beyond solar system

North Korea's Kim shows unity with China's Xi in first foreign trip

North Korea's Kim shows unity with China's Xi in first foreign trip

Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads

Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads

Japan PM Abe likely to meet President Trump on April 18: source

Japan PM Abe likely to meet President Trump on April 18: source

China says North Korea pledges denuclearization during friendly visit

China says North Korea pledges denuclearization during friendly visit

Syrian army preparing 'huge' operation in Douma: pro-Damascus newspaper

Syrian army preparing 'huge' operation in Douma: pro-Damascus newspaper

Staunch Suu Kyi ally elected Myanmar president

Staunch Suu Kyi ally elected Myanmar president

 
go to top