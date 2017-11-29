VnExpress International
Vietnam's street food vs foreign fast food - Round 2: Ca phe sua da vs Americano

By Nhung Nhung, Bao Yen, Fat Lam   November 29, 2017 | 06:11 pm GMT+7
After the banh mi and hamburger battle, we invite locals and foreigners to take a slurp of the morning beverage rivals.

Vietnam's street food vs. foreign fast food

Vietnam's street food vs foreign fast food - Round 3: Boiled vs fried chicken

Vietnam's street food vs foreign fast food - Round 1: Banh mi vs hamburger

