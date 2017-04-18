VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Thailand tries to clean up its 'Sin City'

By AFP   April 18, 2017 | 05:25 pm GMT+7
Pattaya is under pressure to rebrand by the ruling junta who are tired of the town’s sex tourism and gangland associations.
Tags: Thailand sex tourism
 
View more

Chileans, Mexicans urge marijuana legalization on 'weed day'

Media rides 'Trump Bump' to reach viewers, readers

Bugs for dinner? New Aussie food trend has legs (and wings)

Turning litter into handbags: Nigerian women make fashion accessories from carrier bags

 
go to top