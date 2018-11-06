VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Screen time linked to mental health problems in kids and teens
 
 

Screen time linked to mental health problems in kids and teens

Screen time linked to mental health problems in kids and teens

By Reuters   November 6, 2018 | 04:39 pm GMT+7
A new study has linked excessive gaming, watching TV, or on smartphones to anxiety and depression in kids as young as two.

Tags:

mental health problem screen time watching TV smartphones kids teens education
 
View more

Office worker by day, cosplay queen by festival

Foreign tourists share thoughts of street begging in Vietnam

China set to build new 'supersonic' train

How do we know Earth is round?

 
go to top