VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Rainbow roses add blushes to International Women’s Day
 
 

Rainbow roses add blushes to International Women’s Day

Rainbow roses add blushes to International Women’s Day

By Tuan Viet   March 8, 2019 | 05:47 pm GMT+7
For the LGBT community in Saigon, a flower shop is selling rainbow roses for International Women's Day.

Tags:

Vietnam International Women's Day rainbow roses LGBT
 
View more

The midnight waiting game at HCMC hospitals

The intricate southern Vietnamese art of reverse glass paintings

Nearly 80, an elder saves drowning people, retrieves bodies

Drum breaking tradition: Valentine's Day version of central Vietnam ethnic group

 
go to top