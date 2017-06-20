VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Brazilian legend Pelé wishes Vietnamese football good luck

By Hai Dong   June 20, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Pelé talked about coaching a Vietnamese football team on the sidelines of Kick Off World Cup 2018 in Russia.
Tags: Pelé Vietnamese soccer team Kick Off World Cup 2018
 
View more

The dirty business of rhino horn and ivory smuggling in Vietnam

On Vietnam's most modern expressway, vehicles travel at a snail's pace

How Vietnamese continue to dream the American Dream

Violence erupts between Grab crews and traditional motorbike taxis in Hanoi, Saigon

 
go to top