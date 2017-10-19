VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

In Lebanon, falafels split brothers and businesses into two

By Reuters   October 19, 2017 | 10:11 am GMT+7
Two brothers run identical falafel joints side by side in Beirut after splitting their business into two due to irreparable sibling rivalry.
Tags: lebanon falafel oddities
 
View more

CIA dog trainee quits explosives school in favor of 'sniffing out rabbits and squirrels'

Before and after footage of landslide that killed 18 in northern Vietnam

Study suggests mind remains conscious after body is pronounced dead

Deadly floods and their costly toll on food security in Vietnam

 
go to top