British DJ hosts world's highest party on Everest

By AFP   April 16, 2017 | 09:47 am GMT+7
Top British DJ Paul Oakenfold braves thinning air and freezing temperatures to host the 'highest party on earth' at Everest base camp, playing to around 100 climbers.
