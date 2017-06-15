VnExpress International
At Austrian zoo, orangutan masters fidget spinner

By Reuters   June 15, 2017 | 08:01 am GMT+7
A 41-year-old orangutan named Nonja has been attracting attention while playing with her new toy.
