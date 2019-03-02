VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
A Da Lat teashop where smiles do the talking
 
 

A Da Lat teashop where smiles do the talking

A Da Lat teashop where smiles do the talking

By Hoang Giang   March 2, 2019 | 05:13 pm GMT+7
The House of Youth in the Central Highlands town of Da Lat helps members of the deaf-mute community earn a living.

Tags:

Vietnam Da Lat The House of Youth Vietnam deaf-mute community deaf-mute community
 
View more

Saigon pagoda upgrades fortune telling to Industry 4.0 era

North Korea explains why no agreement was reached at second Trump-Kim summit

Trump-Kim summit starts high, ends low

Free food, free tours: Tourism industry woos int’l media covering Trump-Kim summit

 
go to top